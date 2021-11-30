Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VMI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $240.27, changing hands as low as $240.01 per share. Valmont Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMI's low point in its 52 week range is $161.73 per share, with $265.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $242.95.

