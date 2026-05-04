Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ULE

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares Ultra Euro ETF (Symbol: ULE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.02, changing hands as low as $12.96 per share. ProShares Ultra Euro shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ULE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ULE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.84 per share, with $13.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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