Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UDR

In trading on Thursday, shares of UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.44, changing hands as low as $42.41 per share. UDR Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UDR's low point in its 52 week range is $34.76 per share, with $47.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.63. The UDR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

