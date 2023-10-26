Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPYG

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (Symbol: SPYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.59, changing hands as low as $57.55 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYG's low point in its 52 week range is $48.84 per share, with $63.0756 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.