Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SELV

In trading on Friday, shares of the SELV ETF (Symbol: SELV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.15, changing hands as low as $32.10 per share. SELV shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SELV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SELV's low point in its 52 week range is $30.0801 per share, with $33.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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