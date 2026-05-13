Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SAFE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.82, changing hands as low as $14.59 per share. Safehold Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAFE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.76 per share, with $17.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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