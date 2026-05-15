Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PWZ

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (Symbol: PWZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.04, changing hands as low as $23.86 per share. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PWZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $22.75 per share, with $24.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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