Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PSLV

In trading on Monday, shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust Etv (Symbol: PSLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.35, changing hands as low as $8.21 per share. Sprott Physical Silver Trust Etv shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSLV's low point in its 52 week range is $7.45 per share, with $10.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.