Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Symbol: PDT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.13, changing hands as low as $13.07 per share. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.42 per share, with $13.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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