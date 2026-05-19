Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OVM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the OVM ETF (Symbol: OVM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.56, changing hands as low as $21.48 per share. OVM shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OVM's low point in its 52 week range is $20.69 per share, with $22.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.