Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OILU

In trading on Thursday, shares of the MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exploration & Production 3X Leveraged ETN ETF (Symbol: OILU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.48, changing hands as low as $32.66 per share. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exploration & Production 3X Leveraged ETN shares are currently trading off about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OILU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OILU's low point in its 52 week range is $19.78 per share, with $61.4172 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Further OILU Research:

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