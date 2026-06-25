Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MSCI

In trading on Thursday, shares of MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $569.67, changing hands as low as $554.21 per share. MSCI Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSCI's low point in its 52 week range is $501.08 per share, with $644.6775 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $548.47. The MSCI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Further MSCI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.