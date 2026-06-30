Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KTN

Looking at the chart above, KTN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.36 per share, with $26.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.60.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Further KTN Research:
- Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KTN
- Institutional Holders of KTN
- Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.