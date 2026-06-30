Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KTN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Structured Products Corp 8.205% Corts 8.205% Corpo (Symbol: KTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.15, changing hands as low as $25.36 per share. Structured Products Corp 8.205% Corts 8.205% Corpo shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KTN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.36 per share, with $26.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.60.

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Further KTN Research:

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