Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KTB

In trading on Monday, shares of Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.73, changing hands as low as $68.21 per share. Kontoor Brands Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KTB's low point in its 52 week range is $53.57 per share, with $87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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