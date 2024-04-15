Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ISTB

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (Symbol: ISTB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.88, changing hands as low as $46.85 per share. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISTB's low point in its 52 week range is $45.965 per share, with $48.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.89.

