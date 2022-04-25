Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ILF

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (Symbol: ILF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.98, changing hands as low as $26.78 per share. iShares Latin America 40 shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILF's low point in its 52 week range is $22.57 per share, with $32.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.85.

