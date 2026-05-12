Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IGR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (Symbol: IGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.77, changing hands as low as $4.75 per share. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.15 per share, with $5.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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