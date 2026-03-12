Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HYD

In trading on Thursday, shares of the High Yield Muni ETF (Symbol: HYD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.48, changing hands as low as $50.45 per share. High Yield Muni shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYD's low point in its 52 week range is $47.78 per share, with $51.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.51.

