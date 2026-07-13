Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HUBB

In trading on Monday, shares of Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $476.48, changing hands as low as $474.25 per share. Hubbell Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBB's low point in its 52 week range is $403.82 per share, with $565.4999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $473.06. The HUBB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further HUBB Research:

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