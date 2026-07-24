Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GNRC

Looking at the chart above, GNRC's low point in its 52 week range is $134.80 per share, with $296.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.90. The GNRC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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Further GNRC Research:
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