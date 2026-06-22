Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GD

In trading on Monday, shares of General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $343.91, changing hands as low as $340.81 per share. General Dynamics Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GD's low point in its 52 week range is $278.23 per share, with $369.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $344.56. The GD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further GD Research:

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