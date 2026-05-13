Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FXP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 ETF (Symbol: FXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.33, changing hands as low as $17.89 per share. ProShares UltraShort FTSE China 50 shares are currently trading off about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXP's low point in its 52 week range is $15.80 per share, with $24.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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