Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FXE

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (Symbol: FXE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.76, changing hands as low as $107.69 per share. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXE's low point in its 52 week range is $102.735 per share, with $111.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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