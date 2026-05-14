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FXE

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FXE

May 14, 2026 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (Symbol: FXE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.76, changing hands as low as $107.69 per share. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXE shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FXE's low point in its 52 week range is $102.735 per share, with $111.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.72.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Utility Dividend Stocks
 GSHT Options Chain
 Broker Darlings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Utility Dividend Stocks-> GSHT Options Chain-> Broker Darlings-> More articles by this source->

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