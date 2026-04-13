Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FNGD

In trading on Monday, shares of the MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN ETF (Symbol: FNGD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.41, changing hands as low as $56.75 per share. MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNGD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNGD's low point in its 52 week range is $41.40 per share, with $184.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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