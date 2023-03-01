Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FMS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fresenius Medical Care (Symbol: FMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.09, changing hands as low as $18.84 per share. Fresenius Medical Care shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.785 per share, with $34.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.