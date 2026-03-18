Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FFTY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (Symbol: FFTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.73, changing hands as low as $35.58 per share. Innovator IBD 50 shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFTY's low point in its 52 week range is $22.91 per share, with $41.5035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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