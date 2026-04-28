Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EMBD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Symbol: EMBD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.80, changing hands as low as $23.73 per share. Global X Emerging Markets Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMBD's low point in its 52 week range is $22.03 per share, with $25.1229 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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