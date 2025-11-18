Markets
DUSB

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DUSB

November 18, 2025 — 11:09 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income ETF (Symbol: DUSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.77, changing hands as low as $50.71 per share. Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DUSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Dimensional Ultrashort Fixed Income 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DUSB's low point in its 52 week range is $50.38 per share, with $50.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.72.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 OPT shares outstanding history
 MMSI market cap history
 CHTR Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
OPT shares outstanding history-> MMSI market cap history-> CHTR Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DUSB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.