Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DRH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.21, changing hands as low as $8.13 per share. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRH's low point in its 52 week range is $7.14 per share, with $10.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.13.

