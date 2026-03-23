Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DMB

In trading on Monday, shares of Bny Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc (Symbol: DMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.57, changing hands as low as $10.53 per share. Bny Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DMB's low point in its 52 week range is $9.58 per share, with $11.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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