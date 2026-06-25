Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DECK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.91, changing hands as low as $101.10 per share. Deckers Outdoor Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DECK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DECK's low point in its 52 week range is $78.91 per share, with $126.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.03. The DECK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further DECK Research:

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