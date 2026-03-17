Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CWCO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Consolidated Water Co Ltd (Symbol: CWCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.66, changing hands as low as $30.55 per share. Consolidated Water Co Ltd shares are currently trading down about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWCO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.69 per share, with $39.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.