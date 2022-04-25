Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CPK

In trading on Monday, shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $131.75, changing hands as low as $130.55 per share. Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPK's low point in its 52 week range is $113.49 per share, with $146.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.09.

