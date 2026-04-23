Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BKCI

Looking at the chart above, BKCI's low point in its 52 week range is $47.83 per share, with $54.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.20.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.