Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BAND

In trading on Monday, shares of Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.96, changing hands as low as $14.89 per share. Bandwidth Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAND's low point in its 52 week range is $11.33 per share, with $18.6301 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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