Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WLK, GEO, GLDD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), where a total of 3,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 465,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 14,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,300 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (Symbol: GLDD) saw options trading volume of 1,900 contracts, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of GLDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of GLDD. Below is a chart showing GLDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WLK options, GEO options, or GLDD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.