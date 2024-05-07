Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WLK, GEO, GLDD

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 14,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,300 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (Symbol: GLDD) saw options trading volume of 1,900 contracts, representing approximately 190,000 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of GLDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 309,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of GLDD. Below is a chart showing GLDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WLK options, GEO options, or GLDD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Specialty Retail Dividend Stocks
PRGN Split History
EXR market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.