Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TWLO, ATMU, WRBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 23,630 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU) options are showing a volume of 2,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 282,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of ATMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 440,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,600 underlying shares of ATMU. Below is a chart showing ATMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY) saw options trading volume of 9,369 contracts, representing approximately 936,900 underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
