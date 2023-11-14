Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TJX, TH, SLG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), where a total volume of 33,560 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.2% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 5,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.3% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,700 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) saw options trading volume of 12,871 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,700 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
