Notable Tuesday Option Activity: POOL, CRM, PFE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), where a total of 1,600 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 311,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,000 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 34,157 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 172,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 41,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for POOL options, CRM options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.