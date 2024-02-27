News & Insights

Markets
OZK

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OZK, AMBA, BEAM

February 27, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total volume of 13,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.5% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 2,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,100 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 4,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Beam Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BEAM) saw options trading volume of 10,749 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of BEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,900 underlying shares of BEAM. Below is a chart showing BEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OZK options, AMBA options, or BEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio
 ASTC market cap history
 Institutional Holders of FLL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OZK
AMBA
BEAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.