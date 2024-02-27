Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OZK, AMBA, BEAM

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 4,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beam Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BEAM) saw options trading volume of 10,749 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of BEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,900 underlying shares of BEAM. Below is a chart showing BEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OZK options, AMBA options, or BEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio
ASTC market cap history
Institutional Holders of FLL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.