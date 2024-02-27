Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OZK, AMBA, BEAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK), where a total volume of 13,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.5% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024 , with 2,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,100 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 4,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beam Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BEAM) saw options trading volume of 10,749 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of BEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,900 underlying shares of BEAM. Below is a chart showing BEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

