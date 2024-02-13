Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GNK, OZK, GDDY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (Symbol: GNK), where a total volume of 4,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 488,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of GNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of GNK. Below is a chart showing GNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) saw options trading volume of 9,688 contracts, representing approximately 968,800 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 3,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,300 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) options are showing a volume of 9,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 958,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNK options, OZK options, or GDDY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Utilities Stocks
AFFW Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of BDE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.