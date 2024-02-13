Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GNK, OZK, GDDY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (Symbol: GNK), where a total volume of 4,889 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 488,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.5% of GNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 746,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,300 underlying shares of GNK. Below is a chart showing GNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) saw options trading volume of 9,688 contracts, representing approximately 968,800 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 3,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,300 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) options are showing a volume of 9,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 958,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNK options, OZK options, or GDDY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

