Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CNC, ACLX, CSL

Arcellx Inc (Symbol: ACLX) options are showing a volume of 2,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of ACLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ACLX. Below is a chart showing ACLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) options are showing a volume of 1,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 154,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of CSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of CSL. Below is a chart showing CSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
