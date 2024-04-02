News & Insights

Markets
CNC

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CNC, ACLX, CSL

April 02, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total of 17,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Arcellx Inc (Symbol: ACLX) options are showing a volume of 2,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 251,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of ACLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ACLX. Below is a chart showing ACLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL) options are showing a volume of 1,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 154,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.6% of CSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of CSL. Below is a chart showing CSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CNC options, ACLX options, or CSL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Victor Mashaal Stock Picks
 Funds Holding QNRX
 ISPC YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNC
ACLX
CSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.