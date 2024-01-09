Notable Tuesday Option Activity: APLD, WDFC, HAS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD), where a total volume of 27,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.4% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) saw options trading volume of 1,191 contracts, representing approximately 119,100 underlying shares or approximately 74.1% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 12,897 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

