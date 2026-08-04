Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZS, ITT, HUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 20,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026 , with 3,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) options are showing a volume of 7,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 729,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,100 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 32,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 18,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, ITT options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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