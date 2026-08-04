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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZS, ITT, HUT

August 04, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total volume of 20,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026, with 3,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) options are showing a volume of 7,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 729,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.2% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,100 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 32,632 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 18,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, ITT options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ZS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding ZS-> ZS Options Chain-> Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZS
ITT
HUT

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