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WULF

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WULF, ASTS, LMND

June 23, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF), where a total volume of 141,855 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 43,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 138,690 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 17, 2028, with 17,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 6,400 contracts, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WULF options, ASTS options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WULF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

WULF
ASTS
LMND

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