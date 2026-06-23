Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WULF, ASTS, LMND

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 138,690 contracts, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 17, 2028, with 17,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 6,400 contracts, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WULF options, ASTS options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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