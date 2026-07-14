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WFC

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WFC, ULTA, VLO

July 14, 2026 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 95,512 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 9,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 989,400 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 383,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring March 19, 2027, with 1,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 14,553 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, ULTA options, or VLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further WFC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis-> WFC Dividend Growth Rate-> Shares Outstanding History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WFC
ULTA
VLO

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