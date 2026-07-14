Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WFC, ULTA, VLO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 95,512 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.8% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 9,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 989,400 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 383,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring March 19, 2027, with 1,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 14,553 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, ULTA options, or VLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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