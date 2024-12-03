Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TMDX, UPST, LLY

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) options are showing a volume of 68,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 5,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 33,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 4,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:
