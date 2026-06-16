Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TLN, LION, VFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN), where a total of 9,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 902,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 118% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 764,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Lionsgate Studios Corp (Symbol: LION) saw options trading volume of 36,853 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 105.4% of LION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 896,600 underlying shares of LION. Below is a chart showing LION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 101,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 50,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TLN options, LION options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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