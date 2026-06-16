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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TLN, LION, VFC

June 16, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Talen Energy Corporation (Symbol: TLN), where a total of 9,022 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 902,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 118% of TLN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 764,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of TLN. Below is a chart showing TLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lionsgate Studios Corp (Symbol: LION) saw options trading volume of 36,853 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 105.4% of LION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 896,600 underlying shares of LION. Below is a chart showing LION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) options are showing a volume of 101,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 50,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TLN options, LION options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TLN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TLN
LION
VFC

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