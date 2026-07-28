Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STX, MRVL, WDC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 23,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $920 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 124,611 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026, with 6,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,300 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 32,467 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 2,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STX options, MRVL options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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