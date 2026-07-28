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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: STX, MRVL, WDC

July 28, 2026 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 23,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $920 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 1,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 124,611 contracts, representing approximately 12.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 14, 2026, with 6,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,300 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 32,467 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 2,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STX options, MRVL options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further STX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Seagate Technology Holdings Technical Analysis-> STX DMA-> Technology Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STX
MRVL
WDC

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