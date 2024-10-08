Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SPHR, BKNG, DNTH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total of 10,978 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.6% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 860,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 4,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,700 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3880 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3880 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DNTH) options are showing a volume of 2,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 275,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115% of DNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,200 underlying shares of DNTH. Below is a chart showing DNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

